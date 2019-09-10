Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung chief's share value rises most over past 5 yrs

All Headlines 10:15 September 10, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Lee Kun-hee, chief of South Korea's top conglomerate, Samsung Group, saw his stock value increase the most over the past five years compared to other business tycoons, a report showed Tuesday.

Lee, bedridden, held stocks worth 14.8 trillion won (US$12.4 billion) as of Friday, according to the report compiled by industry tracker CEO Score. The business tycoon has been hospitalized since 2014 after suffering a heart attack.

His stock value jumped by a whopping 20 percent from 2014, on the back of steady gains in the group's mainstay, Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest smartphone maker.

Lee holds a 4.18 percent stake in the country's top market cap. Shares of Samsung Electronics closed at 46,900 won on Friday, a sharp rise from 26,540 won on the last trading day of 2014. The tech giant carried out a 50:1 stock split in 2018.

The second-richest stockholder was Lee's only son, Jae-yong, who currently serves as vice chairman of Samsung Electronics. Lee Jae-yong's stock value was 6.2 trillion won as of Friday.

Other major shareholders included Chung Mong-koo, chairman of automaking Hyundai Motor Group, with 4.29 trillion won, and Shin Chang-jae, head of Kyobo Life Insurance Co., with 3.95 trillion won.

Hong Ra-hee, the wife of the bed-ridden Samsung tycoon, ranked ninth with 2.5 trillion won.

Samsung chief's share value rises most over past 5 yrs - 1

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#rich stockholders-assets
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!