Delta increases stake in Korean Air's parent firm
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Delta Air Lines, Inc. said Tuesday it has increased its stake in Hanjin KAL, the parent company of Korean Air Lines Co., in what it called a long-term investment.
In a report to the main bourse operator Korea Exchange, Delta said its stake in Hanjin KAL rose to 9.21 percent from 5.13 percent.
"The purpose of the investment is not aimed at affecting the management rights," the report said.
Last month, Delta jacked up its interest in Hanjin KAL to 5.13 percent from 4.3 percent and said it would eventually increase its share in the firm to 10 percent.
Delta and Korean Air formed a joint venture last year to collaborate on the industry's most robust trans-Pacific routes, providing customers access to more than 290 U.S. destinations and over 80 in Asia.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
3
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
5
(LEAD) Moon in Yangon for business forum, industrial park ceremony
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
5
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
1
Pompeo says Trump would be 'very disappointed' if Kim does not return to talks
-
2
Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. Coast Guard workers to enter ship to rescue 4 Koreans
-
4
(LEAD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS