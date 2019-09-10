Hyundai Palisade SUV wins Top Safety Pick+ award
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday that its Palisade SUV has received a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
The Palisade is Hyundai Motor's 13th vehicle that earned a Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ rating from the U.S. insurance industry-funded IIHS, the carmaker said in a statement.
The flagship SUV achieved top "Good" scores from the IIHS for crash protection that includes driver's side and passenger side small overlap, side and moderate overlap crash tests. Its standard automatic emergency braking system was rated as "Superior" at avoiding forward collision at 20-40 kph, it said.
"Hyundai's brand commitment to building safe vehicles is at the forefront of every product plan. The Hyundai brand (will) continue to be an industry leader in IIHS accolades," said Scott Margason, the director in charge of product planning at Hyundai Motor America, in the statement.
Hyundai SUV models that achieved the U.S. top safety awards include the Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe, Santa Fe XL and Nexo.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
