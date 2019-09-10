Moon vows gov't support for domestic production of key industrial materials
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in had a Cabinet meeting Tuesday at a special venue in a show of his administration's resolve to support the domestic production of major industrial materials amid a trade fight with Japan.
Enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial materials, component parts and other technological equipment is a "strategic task for (becoming) an economic powerhouse," Moon said during the meeting held at the Post-Silicon Semiconductor Institute of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) in Seoul.
It's a "matter of establishing the foundation of the South Korean economy, beyond the level of South Korea-Japan relations," he added.
He attached a special meaning to the venue of the weekly Cabinet meeting, calling it the "cradle" of South Korea technological development.
A blueprint for South Korea's industries, such as shipbuilding, steel and automobile, which led to the "Miracle of the Han River, was born at the KIST, he said.
Moon has stressed the need to innovate the local manufacturing sector.
Japan's export curbs against South Korean firms, which began in early July, served as a wake-up call for conglomerates here which have relied heavily on supplies from the neighboring country.
Moon presented the nurturing of local suppliers as a mid-to long-term solution.
"The government will aggressively increase investment (in the field)," he said.
The government plans to spend 5 trillion won (US$4.2 billion) for relevant projects over the next three years.
As part of the efforts, the Cabinet approved a plan to create a presidential panel on raising the competitiveness of South Korea's production of industrial materials, component parts and other technology equipment. Chaired by the minister of economy and finance, it will be composed of around 30 members. The commerce minister is to serve as vice chairman.
Moon said the committee will play a central role in pushing for the policy, which would include the revision of relevant legislation.
New Justice Minister Cho Kuk was among participants in the Cabinet session. Moon appointed Cho Monday despite fierce opposition from critics who take issue with alleged ethical lapses and irregularities involving his family.
