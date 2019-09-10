SK, teachers' credit union to form $1 bln investment fund
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Holdings, the holding company of the country's energy-to-telecom-focused SK Group, said Tuesday that it would launch a US$1 billion investment fund with the Korean Teachers' Credit Union next month to explore overseas investment opportunities.
In an initial agreement signed Tuesday, the two will make a 50:50 investment in new businesses and overseas companies that have innovative technologies, a company spokeswoman said.
SK Holdings and the credit union plan to form the fund by the end of October and begin seeking investment opportunities for new growth drivers and investment gains, respectively, she said.
The credit union manages assets valued at 37 trillion won (US$31 billion), and it is the first time for the union to form a fund with a local company for investment.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
3
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
5
(LEAD) Moon in Yangon for business forum, industrial park ceremony
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
5
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
1
Pompeo says Trump would be 'very disappointed' if Kim does not return to talks
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. Coast Guard workers to enter ship to rescue 4 Koreans
-
4
Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast
-
5
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition