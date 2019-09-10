Seoul shares trade higher late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded higher late Tuesday as investor sentiment remained upbeat over U.S.-China talks slated for next month.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.95 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,024.50, as of 11:20 a.m.
The local stock market rose for the fifth consecutive session amid the rosy outlook over the trade negotiation between the world's top two economies.
Financial firms were bullish, with Shinhan Financial rising 1.33 percent and KB Financial moving up 2.07 percent.
No. 1 steelmaker POSCO added 2.53 percent, and Hyundai Steel gained 1.83 percent.
Tech stocks suffered losses.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.32 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 1.66 percent. Samsung SDI slipped 2.70 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,191.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.05 won from the previous session's close.
