Nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S. hold talks after N.K. offer to resume dialogue
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States held telephone talks Tuesday to discuss North Korea's denuclearization, Seoul's foreign ministry said, after Pyongyang offered to resume stalled dialogue with Washington.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, spoke by phone with his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, about the latest on the situation of the Korean Peninsula and ways to make progress for lasting peace and achieve denuclearization in the region, the ministry said in a release.
They also agreed to meet in person at an early date to continue the talks, the ministry said.
The phone talks came after North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said late Monday that her country was willing to hold talks with Washington in late September, "at a time and place that the two sides can agree on."
Talks between Pyongyang and Washington have been at an impasse after the second summit of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal due to differences on the scopes of the North's denuclearization and sanctions relief by Washington.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
3
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
5
(LEAD) Moon in Yangon for business forum, industrial park ceremony
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
5
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
1
Pompeo says Trump would be 'very disappointed' if Kim does not return to talks
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. Coast Guard workers to enter ship to rescue 4 Koreans
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea offers to hold talks with U.S. in late Sept.
-
5
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition