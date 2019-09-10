Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea fired two short-range projectiles from a western region toward the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, just hours after the communist nation offered to resume nuclear talks with the United States.
The projectiles were fired at 6:53 a.m. and 7:12 a.m. from areas in the city of Kaechon, South Pyongan Province, about 80 kilometers north of the capital, Pyongyang, in an easterly direction, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) NSC voices 'strong concern' about N. Korea's projectile launch
SEOUL -- South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) expressed "strong concern" Tuesday about North Korea's latest launch of projectiles.
The NSC standing committee convened an emergency videoconferencing session, presided over by Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential national security office.
-----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea offers to hold talks with U.S. in late Sept.
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- North Korea is willing to resume denuclearization talks with the United States in late September, the country's first vice foreign minister said Monday, demanding that Washington come up with a new proposal acceptable to Pyongyang.
Choe Son-hui made the announcement in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, saying she has taken note of Washington's repeated calls for talks.
-----------------
(LEAD) Trump says meetings are good thing after N.K. offers nuke talks
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that meetings are a good thing and he'll see what happens, after North Korea proposed denuclearization talks this month.
Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House shortly after North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui made the offer in a statement carried by the country's official media.
-----------------
(5th LD) All 4 Korean crew members rescued from capsized vessel off U.S. coast
WASHINGTON -- All four Korean crew members trapped inside a capsized vessel off the U.S. east coast were rescued Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
News of the rescue came more than 30 hours after the Golden Ray cargo vessel flipped onto its side as it left the Port of Brunswick, Georgia, on Sunday.
-----------------
Moon vows gov't support for domestic production of key industrial materials
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in had a Cabinet meeting Tuesday at a special venue in a show of his administration's resolve to support the domestic production of major industrial materials amid a trade fight with Japan.
Enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial materials, component parts and other technological equipment is a "strategic task for (becoming) an economic powerhouse," Moon said during the meeting held at the Post-Silicon Semiconductor Institute of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) in Seoul.
-----------------
Samsung chief's share value rises most over past 5 yrs
SEOUL -- Lee Kun-hee, chief of South Korea's top conglomerate, Samsung Group, saw his stock value increase the most over the past five years compared to other business tycoons, a report showed Tuesday.
Lee, bedridden, held stocks worth 14.8 trillion won (US$12.4 billion) as of Friday, according to the report compiled by industry tracker CEO Score. The business tycoon has been hospitalized since 2014 after suffering a heart attack.
-----------------
Korea's internet banking transactions surge to record high in 2018
SEOUL -- The number and value of daily banking transactions via the internet climbed to new highs last year, with internet banking accounting for more than half of all bank transactions for the first time in history, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The average number of daily transactions processed via the internet, including smartphones and other mobile devices, came to about 118.97 million, spiking 25.3 percent from a year earlier and breaching the 100 million mark for the first time, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
Int'l Red Cross providing emergency aid to typhoon-hit N. Korea
SEOUL -- The international Red Cross said it is providing emergency aid to North Korea, which is struggling to recover from damage caused by Typhoon Lingling over the weekend.
In a tweet posted Monday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said its teams are currently "assessing damages and needs" in North Korean villages and distributing "tarpaulins, quilts, shelter tools, hygiene kits and kitchen supplies to affected families."
