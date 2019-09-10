Hyundai unveils EV concept 45 at Frankfurt motor show
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday unveiled its all-electric concept car at the Frankfurt Motor Show as it strives to strengthen its lineup with environmentally friendly models.
The EV concept 45 adopts the carmaker's next-generation design direction of "sensuous sportiness," which is defined by the harmony of four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology, Hyundai said in a statement.
The number represents the 45 years since 1974, when the Korean carmaker unveiled the Pony Coupe Concept at the Torino Motor Show, it said.
At Frankfurt, the world's biggest auto show, due to run from Sept. 10-22, Hyundai also introduced the all-new i10, high-performance i10 N Line and the electrified racing car Veloster N ETCR. ETCR stands for Electric Touring Car Racing.
Hyundai will launch the new i10 in European markets in the first quarter of next year. The mini vehicle, which is developed, designed and manufactured in Europe, will be sold to European customers.
The i10 N Line model will be Hyundai's third N Line model to be available in Europe after the i30 N Line and the Tucson N Line, Hyundai said.
Specifications of the Veloster N ETCR will be released later, it said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
3
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
5
(LEAD) Moon in Yangon for business forum, industrial park ceremony
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
3
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
4
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
5
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
1
Pompeo says Trump would be 'very disappointed' if Kim does not return to talks
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. Coast Guard workers to enter ship to rescue 4 Koreans
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea offers to hold talks with U.S. in late Sept.
-
5
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition