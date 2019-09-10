Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top diplomats of South Korea, Kazakhstan to hold talks in Seoul next week

All Headlines 15:28 September 10, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Kazakhstan will hold talks in Seoul next week to discuss joint efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Kazakh counterpart, Beibut Atamkulov, will meet on Monday to explore ways to enhance cooperation in a "forward-looking" manner, Kim In-chul, the ministry's spokesman, told a regular press briefing.

The two countries have been seeking to strengthen their friendly ties as they mark the 10th anniversary this year of the establishment of their "strategic partnership."

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#S Korea Kazakhstan talks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!