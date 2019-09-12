Various events to take place during Chuseok holiday
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- An array of events, including folk game festivals and musical concerts, will take place across Seoul during the extended Chuseok holiday that begins Thursday, the Seoul metropolitan government said.
Chuseok, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, is celebrated on Aug. 15 on the lunar calendar, which falls on Sept. 13 this year. This year, Chuseok will extend to a four-day holiday, including the weekend, running from Thursday to Sunday.
City officials said that a number of events will take place at various venues across the city, including parks, museums and palaces.
The Seoul Museum of History will hold a Chuseok celebration where participants can take part in traditional musical jams and "ganggangsullae," a traditional dance in which participants hold hands and form a circle.
The Doneuimun Museum Village will hold musical concerts and offer traditional game booths throughout the four-day holiday. It will also show Korean films every day at 5 p.m.
Holiday celebrations where participants can try out folk games and eat rice cakes will also take place at Boramae Park, one of Seoul's largest parks, and Unhyeongung palace.
During the Chuseok holiday, Seoul subways and some intracity buses will run longer hours.
According to a special transport policy measure announced by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, subway trains will run for an extra hour past their usual time of 1 a.m. from Friday to Saturday, while buses on 129 routes passing through Seoul Station, and four other major train stations and four major bus terminals, will also be extended to 2 a.m. during the two days.
