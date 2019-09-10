KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 26,800 UP 350
Yuhan 215,000 DN 10,500
SLCORP 21,900 UP 650
CJ LOGISTICS 137,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 108,000 UP 4,500
DaelimInd 98,500 UP 1,200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13950 UP50
KiaMtr 43,200 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,300 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 42,200 UP 700
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,000 DN 1,250
SamsungF&MIns 233,000 UP 6,000
Kogas 39,650 UP 600
HyundaiMipoDock 45,000 DN 150
KSOE 120,000 0
IS DONGSEO 30,100 UP 50
S-Oil 97,500 0
Hanwha Chem 18,050 DN 100
LG Innotek 101,000 UP 2,000
OCI 69,000 UP 2,600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 244,000 UP 9,500
HYUNDAI WIA 47,850 UP 250
KumhoPetrochem 72,300 UP 1,500
SKC 44,100 DN 250
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,390 UP 60
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,350 UP 550
KorZinc 438,500 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 8,100 UP 30
SYC 51,400 UP 500
CJ 81,400 UP 600
Donga Socio Holdings 85,500 DN 200
SK hynix 83,100 DN 1,200
Youngpoong 586,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,500 UP 2,450
Hanwha 25,000 UP 150
DB HiTek 15,100 DN 100
KCC 227,000 UP 5,000
AmoreG 63,000 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 128,000 UP 1,000
HankookShellOil 334,000 UP 1,500
