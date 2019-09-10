KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
BukwangPharm 13,950 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,700 DN 350
TaekwangInd 1,107,000 UP 37,000
SsangyongCement 6,150 UP 140
KAL 22,900 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,590 DN 35
LG Corp. 72,200 UP 300
SsangyongMtr 3,085 UP 50
BoryungPharm 12,050 0
L&L 12,900 UP 100
NamyangDairy 491,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,450 UP 1,650
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,850 UP 550
Shinsegae 247,000 DN 5,500
Nongshim 245,500 UP 4,000
SGBC 40,100 UP 1,100
Hyosung 88,600 UP 2,300
LOTTE 35,050 UP 350
AK Holdings 33,950 UP 250
Binggrae 57,000 UP 1,800
GCH Corp 19,250 UP 400
LotteChilsung 139,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,700 UP 200
POSCO 222,500 UP 5,500
SPC SAMLIP 86,700 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 197,000 UP 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,650 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,195 0
DB INSURANCE 50,800 UP 1,100
SamsungElec 47,000 UP 100
NHIS 12,500 UP 150
SK Discovery 22,450 UP 250
LS 46,900 DN 100
GC Corp 108,500 DN 500
GS E&C 33,550 UP 800
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,750 UP 2,650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 232,500 DN 8,500
KPIC 128,500 UP 4,500
GS Retail 40,750 DN 200
Ottogi 566,000 0
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
2
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(LEAD) Moon in Yangon for business forum, industrial park ceremony
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
3
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
4
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
5
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit western South Korea on Sat.
-
1
Pompeo says Trump would be 'very disappointed' if Kim does not return to talks
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea offers to hold talks with U.S. in late Sept.
-
4
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
5
(3rd LD) U.S. Coast Guard workers to enter ship to rescue 4 Koreans