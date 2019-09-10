BukwangPharm 13,950 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 39,700 DN 350

TaekwangInd 1,107,000 UP 37,000

SsangyongCement 6,150 UP 140

KAL 22,900 UP 350

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,590 DN 35

LG Corp. 72,200 UP 300

SsangyongMtr 3,085 UP 50

BoryungPharm 12,050 0

L&L 12,900 UP 100

NamyangDairy 491,500 DN 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 46,450 UP 1,650

HYUNDAI STEEL 38,850 UP 550

Shinsegae 247,000 DN 5,500

Nongshim 245,500 UP 4,000

SGBC 40,100 UP 1,100

Hyosung 88,600 UP 2,300

LOTTE 35,050 UP 350

AK Holdings 33,950 UP 250

Binggrae 57,000 UP 1,800

GCH Corp 19,250 UP 400

LotteChilsung 139,000 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,700 UP 200

POSCO 222,500 UP 5,500

SPC SAMLIP 86,700 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 197,000 UP 4,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 41,650 DN 50

KUMHOTIRE 4,195 0

DB INSURANCE 50,800 UP 1,100

SamsungElec 47,000 UP 100

NHIS 12,500 UP 150

SK Discovery 22,450 UP 250

LS 46,900 DN 100

GC Corp 108,500 DN 500

GS E&C 33,550 UP 800

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,750 UP 2,650

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 232,500 DN 8,500

KPIC 128,500 UP 4,500

GS Retail 40,750 DN 200

Ottogi 566,000 0

(MORE)