Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 September 10, 2019

IlyangPharm 20,650 UP 100
DaeduckElec 9,790 UP 190
MERITZ SECU 4,915 UP 35
HtlShilla 85,300 UP 100
Hanmi Science 40,100 0
SamsungElecMech 97,400 UP 400
Hanssem 62,200 UP 400
JWPHARMA 27,100 DN 50
LGInt 17,350 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 6,470 UP 260
SBC 16,650 UP 350
Hyundai M&F INS 24,650 UP 700
TONGYANG 1,565 UP 30
Daesang 21,800 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,400 UP 110
ORION Holdings 16,050 UP 150
KISWire 22,550 UP 350
LotteFood 429,500 UP 1,500
NEXENTIRE 9,140 UP 90
CHONGKUNDANG 83,100 UP 600
Mobis 249,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,550 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 12,900 UP 450
S-1 97,800 UP 300
Hanchem 78,700 DN 300
DWS 40,400 UP 750
UNID 46,700 DN 100
KEPCO 25,250 UP 300
SamsungSecu 35,450 UP 250
SKTelecom 240,000 UP 3,000
S&T MOTIV 52,900 UP 200
HyundaiElev 85,200 UP 6,700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,600 DN 150
Hanon Systems 11,500 UP 50
SK 204,000 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 6,050 UP 10
GKL 20,500 DN 200
Handsome 30,000 UP 450
WJ COWAY 80,900 DN 2,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 136,000 DN 1,000
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!