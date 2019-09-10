KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 13,000 UP 300
KorElecTerm 45,950 UP 800
NamhaeChem 9,180 UP 370
DONGSUH 17,550 UP 150
BGF 6,060 UP 40
SamsungEng 16,150 UP 500
SAMSUNG C&T 88,800 UP 1,500
PanOcean 4,850 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 34,300 UP 900
CheilWorldwide 24,450 UP 300
KT 27,250 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL187500 DN5500
LG Uplus 13,500 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,400 UP 900
KT&G 102,000 DN 500
DHICO 6,200 UP 190
LG Display 14,250 0
Kangwonland 29,150 0
NAVER 150,500 DN 2,500
Kakao 135,500 UP 2,500
NCsoft 551,000 DN 1,000
DSME 30,050 0
DSINFRA 6,320 UP 180
DWEC 4,260 UP 85
Donga ST 83,700 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,850 UP 600
CJ CheilJedang 230,000 UP 3,000
DongwonF&B 211,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 32,800 UP 700
LGH&H 1,267,000 UP 25,000
LGCHEM 322,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 18,350 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,800 UP 800
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,800 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,600 UP 1,350
LGELECTRONICS 64,900 UP 3,600
Celltrion 165,000 DN 1,000
Huchems 21,800 UP 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 165,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,200 DN 900
