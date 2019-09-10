KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 72,300 UP 1,200
LOTTE Himart 32,000 UP 850
GS 48,550 0
CJ CGV 34,000 UP 500
HYUNDAILIVART 14,450 DN 50
LIG Nex1 33,550 UP 200
FILA KOREA 56,700 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,000 UP 850
HANWHA LIFE 2,490 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 139,500 0
LF 20,200 UP 400
FOOSUNG 9,200 DN 180
JW HOLDINGS 5,940 DN 90
SK Innovation 166,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 22,700 UP 450
KBFinancialGroup 42,500 UP 1,350
Hansae 18,500 DN 150
LG HAUSYS 63,400 UP 1,800
Youngone Corp 34,900 UP 600
KOLON IND 42,000 UP 450
HanmiPharm 275,500 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,890 UP 100
emart 115,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY293 00 UP850
KOLMAR KOREA 44,500 UP 350
CUCKOO 103,000 UP 2,000
COSMAX 73,400 UP 1,600
MANDO 35,450 UP 1,250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 283,500 UP 3,500
INNOCEAN 63,100 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 36,650 UP 750
Netmarble 95,800 DN 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S343500 UP5500
ORION 94,900 DN 2,100
BGF Retail 199,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 45,700 UP 2,200
HDC-OP 32,600 UP 600
HYOSUNG HEAVY 35,900 UP 1,200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,350 UP 250
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
2
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(LEAD) Moon in Yangon for business forum, industrial park ceremony
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
3
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
4
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
5
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit western South Korea on Sat.
-
1
Pompeo says Trump would be 'very disappointed' if Kim does not return to talks
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea offers to hold talks with U.S. in late Sept.
-
4
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
5
(3rd LD) U.S. Coast Guard workers to enter ship to rescue 4 Koreans