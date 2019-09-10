Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Heavy rains forecast for central region

All Headlines 16:10 September 10, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- More than 200 millimeters of rain is expected to hit the country's central region between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, a state-run weather agency said.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, some parts of the region had already seen rain due to a stationary front, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

"A precipitation zone is expected to form at night as the front is forecast to clash with dry air approaching from the west," the agency said.

As a consequence, 30-50 mm of rain per hour is expected to batter the central area covering Seoul and Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Chungcheong Provinces between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, the agency said, warning of possible landslides and flooding.

A northwest wind is then forecast to spread the rain to the southern region on Wednesday afternoon.

It will be cloudy all over the country on Thursday, the eve of Chuseok, Korea's autumn harvest celebration, with rain expected on the west coast, according to the agency.

But people will be able to enjoy a full moon across the nation on one of the country's two biggest traditional holidays, it added.

This map, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows a weather forecast for the Chuseok holiday, which falls on Sept. 13, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#weather #Chuseok
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!