S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 10, 2019
All Headlines 16:45 September 10, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.188 1.172 +1.6
3-year TB 1.242 1.235 +0.7
10-year TB 1.370 1.353 +1.7
2-year MSB 1.282 1.275 +0.7
3-year CB (AA-) 1.748 1.742 +0.6
91-day CD 1.540 1.540 0.0
