S. Korea to push back lunar orbiter development to 2022, increase size of probe
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will push back the development date of its lunar orbiter by less than two years to July 2022 and increase the size of the probe to enhance the probe's capabilities and reflect the requests of local scientists, the science ministry said Tuesday.
The delay comes amid the need to sort out differences and implement demands by scientists and engineers engaged in the project that aims to place an unmanned probe around the Moon's orbit, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
"The decision was reached by the National Space Committee, with the extra time to be used to make some changes to the plan," Choi Won-ho, the head of the ministry's Space and Big Science Division, said.
The orbiter will weigh 678 kilograms and will be programmed to fly for nine months out of its one-year operational lifespan in an elliptical orbit that will maximize the scope of exploration it can carry out.
Originally, Seoul wanted to build an orbiter weighing 550 kilograms by late 2020 that would fly for 12 months in a circular orbit around Earth's satellite.
Due to the new date, the ministry is currently in talks with the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which wanted to place a sensor on the orbiter, and space transportation company SpaceX, which will launch the probe.
The project, which began in January 2016 and is set to cost 197.8 billion won (US$166 million), will be equipped with a host of cameras, sensors and a spectroscope to collect data on the moon as well as conduct space connectivity tests.
If successful, South Korea will follow in the footsteps of Russia, the United States, Japan, the European Union, China and India in placing an orbiter around the moon.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
2
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(LEAD) Moon in Yangon for business forum, industrial park ceremony
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
3
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
4
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
5
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit western South Korea on Sat.
-
1
Pompeo says Trump would be 'very disappointed' if Kim does not return to talks
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea offers to hold talks with U.S. in late Sept.
-
4
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
5
(3rd LD) U.S. Coast Guard workers to enter ship to rescue 4 Koreans