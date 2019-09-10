SK Siltron to acquire DuPont's wafer business for $450 mln
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Siltron Co., a semiconductor material producer under SK Group, said Tuesday it will acquire DuPont's wafer business as part of efforts to beef up its advanced material business.
SK Siltron said its board members approved a plan to purchase DuPont's silicon carbide (SiC) wafer business for US$450 million. The company said it reached the agreement with DuPont after months of negotiation.
SiC wafer is considered a key component in making power electronics semiconductors with its high strength and high thermal and radiation resistance. Demand for SiC wafers has been growing with increasing sales of electric vehicles (EV), the company said.
SK Siltron said the global power semiconductor market is expected to grow from $1.3 billion this year to $5.2 billion in 2025.
SK Group said the latest deal will create synergy between its affiliates in rising EV-related businesses.
SK Innovation Co., a major affiliate, manufactures EV batteries. Another affiliate, SKC Co., recently acquired the world's No. 1 battery foil copper maker KCF Technologies Co.
