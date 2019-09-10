S. Korean diplomat to Cambodia relieved of duty over sexual harassment allegations
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean diplomat who served in Cambodia has been relieved of duty for sexually harassing a female employee, an official with Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The diplomat, whose name has been not revealed, was ordered to return to South Korea for the investigation of his alleged misdeed in Cambodia, according to the ministry official. The diplomat was removed from his post in July, the official added.
According to the ministry's probe, the diplomat made inappropriate physical contact and verbally abused the female employee last year.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been criticized over a string of misconduct and irregularities by its officials assigned to foreign missions.
Last week, the ministry said it has launched a probe into an official at the South Korean Embassy in Germany for embezzling official funds.
