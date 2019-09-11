Trump fires Bolton, citing strong disagreements
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has fired National Security Adviser John Bolton due to strong disagreements and will name a replacement next week.
The announcement comes after months of rumors that Trump and Bolton clashed on policy, including on how to denuclearize North Korea.
Some of their disagreements were exposed in public, with Trump playing down North Korea's short-range ballistic missile tests but Bolton calling them out as violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House," Trump wrote on Twitter. "I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week."
Only minutes later Bolton posted his own tweet, appearing to dispute the president's account of his dismissal.
"I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow,'" he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
