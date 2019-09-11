Unheralded midfielder responds to coach's faith with timely debut goal

The goal came in the 13th minute of a match that South Korea dominated from the opening kickoff. Before the goal, the visiting side had already threatened a few dangerous opportunities, including one by Na in the 10th minute from a tough angle. But with Turkmenistan locking down on the defense harder by the minute, the match was teetering on the brink of becoming frustrating for South Korea. If Na hadn't scored when he did, South Korea could well have lost the momentum they had built early on.