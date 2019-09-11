N. Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher under Kim's guidance
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday that it tested a super-large multiple rocket launcher the previous day under the guidance of its leader, Kim Jong-un.
On Tuesday, South Korea's military said that the North fired two short-range projectiles from its western region toward the east, saying both flew about 330 kilometers.
Kim "supervised the test-firing of a super-large multiple rocket launcher on Sept. 10 again," according to the Rodong Sinmun, the North's official newspaper.
This marked the 10th weapons test North Korea has conducted this year. Tuesday's launches came weeks after Pyongyang test-fired what it called a new super-large multiple rocket launcher in mid-August.
