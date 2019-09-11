Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Justice ministry proposes forming probe team excluding Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Controversy erupts over Japanese environment minister's remarks that contaminated Fukushima water may have to be dumped into sea (Kookmin Daily)
-- N.K. stages saber-rattling 7 hours after proposing negotiations with U.S. (Donga llbo)
-- N.K., U.S. to engage in tug of war over denuclearization late this month (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N.K. proposes dialogue to U.S., tests projectiles for the South (Segye Times)
-- Trump fires Bolton (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Justice ministry proposes forming probe team excluding Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to investigate allegations against Cho Kuk family (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Working-level nuclear negotiations between N.K., U.S. come into view this month (Hankyoreh)
-- Justice ministry proposes forming special team exclusive of Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to investigate allegations against Cho Kuk family (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Japan's Asahi Glass to withdraw from Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Price ceiling system for apartment complexes only causes confusion in markets (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- NK hints at seeking detailed security assurance from US (Korea Herald)
-- President vows stronger economy amid Japan row (Korea Times)
-- North proposes talks -- and tests rockets (Korea JoongAng Daily)
