Korean-language dailies

-- Controversy erupts over Japanese environment minister's remarks that contaminated Fukushima water may have to be dumped into sea (Kookmin Daily)

-- N.K. stages saber-rattling 7 hours after proposing negotiations with U.S. (Donga llbo)

-- N.K., U.S. to engage in tug of war over denuclearization late this month (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N.K. proposes dialogue to U.S., tests projectiles for the South (Segye Times)

-- Trump fires Bolton (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Justice ministry proposes forming probe team excluding Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to investigate allegations against Cho Kuk family (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Working-level nuclear negotiations between N.K., U.S. come into view this month (Hankyoreh)

-- Japan's Asahi Glass to withdraw from Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Price ceiling system for apartment complexes only causes confusion in markets (Korea Economic Daily)

