Pompeo wishes Koreans happy Chuseok holiday
WASHINGTON, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday extended his best wishes to the Korean people on the occasion of the upcoming Chuseok holiday.
This year's Chuseok, Korea's equivalent of Thanksgiving Day, falls on Friday, with the holiday period extending from Thursday to Sunday.
"On behalf of the United States Government and its people, I would like to wish the people of South and North Korea, and Koreans around the world, a happy Chuseok holiday," Pompeo said in a statement. "During this time of homecoming and gift giving, of food and family, we are all reminded to pause and give thanks for the many blessings of this life."
He took special note of the alliance between South Korea and the U.S. but stopped short of broaching tensions with the North.
"We also take this time of contemplation to recognize the strength of our alliance with the Republic of Korea, which stands on a solid foundation of shared values of democracy, liberty and human rights, and shared interests in peace and prosperity," said Pompeo. "Our best wishes to all Koreans and their families at this special time."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
2
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
3
(LEAD) Moon in Yangon for business forum, industrial park ceremony
-
4
Foreign ministry looking into embezzlement suspicions involving official at embassy in Berlin
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
2
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit western South Korea on Sat.
-
4
Presidential office, prosecution clash over probe into minister nominee's family
-
5
Hyosung chairman gets jail sentence in embezzlement case
-
1
(5th LD) N. Korea fires short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea offers to hold talks with U.S. in late Sept.
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) NSC voices 'strong concern' about N. Korea's projectile launch
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS