Jobless rate falls to 3 pct in August, 452,000 jobs created
All Headlines 08:00 September 11, 2019
SEJONG, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's jobless rate fell to 3 percent in August from a year earlier, and job additions came to around 452,000, government data showed Wednesday.
The unemployment rate decreased 1 percentage point on-year, and the number of employed people reached 27.3 million in August, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- fell 7.2 percent last month from 10 percent tallied a year earlier.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
2
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
3
(LEAD) Moon in Yangon for business forum, industrial park ceremony
-
4
Foreign ministry looking into embezzlement suspicions involving official at embassy in Berlin
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
Most Saved
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
2
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit western South Korea on Sat.
-
4
Presidential office, prosecution clash over probe into minister nominee's family
-
5
Hyosung chairman gets jail sentence in embezzlement case
-
1
(5th LD) N. Korea fires short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea offers to hold talks with U.S. in late Sept.
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) NSC voices 'strong concern' about N. Korea's projectile launch
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS