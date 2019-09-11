Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

09:24 September 11, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/23 Rain 30

Incheon 29/22 Rain 30

Suwon 29/23 Rain 30

Cheongju 29/24 Rain 60

Daejeon 29/23 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 27/21 Rain 30

Gangneung 23/21 Rain 80

Jeonju 29/23 Rain 30

Gwangju 30/23 Sunny 60

Jeju 29/25 Rain 30

Daegu 29/23 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Rain 60

