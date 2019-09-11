Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:24 September 11, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/23 Rain 30
Incheon 29/22 Rain 30
Suwon 29/23 Rain 30
Cheongju 29/24 Rain 60
Daejeon 29/23 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 27/21 Rain 30
Gangneung 23/21 Rain 80
Jeonju 29/23 Rain 30
Gwangju 30/23 Sunny 60
Jeju 29/25 Rain 30
Daegu 29/23 Sunny 60
Busan 30/24 Rain 60
(END)
