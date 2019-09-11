Chronology of North Korea's projectile launches in 2019

-- Aug. 16: North Korea fires two short-range projectiles presumed to be ballistic missiles from its eastern coastal county of Tongchon in Kangwon Province into the East Sea. Both flew around 230 km at a maximum altitude of 30 km and a top speed of around Mach 6.1, according to the JCS. The following day, the KCNA said they were "new weapons" tested under the guidance of its leader. Experts said they seem to be its version of the ATACMS.

