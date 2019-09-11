Korea's exports up 7.2 pct in first 10 days of September
SEJONG, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 7.2 percent in the first 10 days of September mainly due to increased shipments of wireless communications devices and passenger cars, customs data showed Wednesday.
The country's exports stood at US$15 billion in the September 1-10 period, compared with $13.9 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
By product, exports of wireless communications devices and passenger cars rose 105.6 percent and 20.7 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, outbound shipments of semiconductors and petroleum products fell 33.3 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.
South Korea imported goods worth $14.1 billion in the 10-day period, up 3.3 percent from a year earlier.
