Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- Chuseok is the traditional Korean autumn harvest celebration, similar to Thanksgiving in the United States. Many Koreans visit their hometowns for ancestral rituals and spend time with their families during the holiday.
But if you're planning to spend the Chuseok holiday in Seoul, visiting royal palaces and tombs, national museums and parks in the city can be a good option.
Four royal palaces in Seoul, including Deoksu Palace at the heart of the capital, will keep their doors open throughout the extended four-day holiday to admit holiday visitors without admission fees.
The four -- Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Deoksu and Changgyeong -- which, along with Gyeonghui Palace -- represent the five major Joseon-era royal palaces, will temporarily do away with their admission frees during the traditional Korean holiday season from Sept. 12-15. Admission to Gyeonghui Palace is always free.
The UNESCO-recognized Royal Tombs of the Joseon Dynasty in the capital and its surrounding areas and major heritage sites will also remain open during the holiday to let in visitors without charging fees, according to the government.
The decision is part of the government's efforts to promote domestic tourism during the long holiday season when many Koreans often opt for overseas tours.
As part of the policy, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art will also open up its outlets in central Seoul, Gwacheon and Deoksu Palace for free admission from Sept. 12-14, while the National Science Museum will give a 50 percent discount on ticket purchases during the holiday season.
Two national parks -- Mount Bukhan and Mount Jiri -- will join the campaign, providing a 30 percent discount on admission fees.
During the holiday season, a variety of tour programs featuring 20 heritage villages in South Korea will also be available. They include Bongpyeong of Pyeongchang in Gangwon Province, the setting for the famous novel "When Buckwheat Flowers Bloom" by prominent novelist Lee Hyo-seok; the city of Icheon, famous for ceramics; and Jeju Island's Hwabuk, the site of the Jeju Uprising from April 1948 to May 1949.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
2
Foreign ministry looking into embezzlement suspicions involving official at embassy in Berlin
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
4
Seoul preps for Typhoon Lingling
-
5
(URGENT) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as new justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
1
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
2
Presidential office, prosecution clash over probe into minister nominee's family
-
3
Hyosung chairman gets jail sentence in embezzlement case
-
4
Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
5
Music-themed culture complex to open on Seoul's Nodeul Island
-
1
(4th LD) N. Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher
-
2
S. Korea largely wins WTO dispute with Japan over pneumatic valve duties
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul files complaint with WTO over Tokyo's export curbs
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher
-
5
(News Focus) While Samsung innovates smartphones, Apple upgrades