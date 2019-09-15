South Korean grade schoolers again favor Canada most for overseas studying
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Canada maintained its status as the favorite destination for South Korean elementary students' overseas studying for the second year in a row, beating out the longtime favorite, the United States, educational data showed Sunday.
According to the Korean Educational Statistical Services, the number of South Korean grade schoolers who went abroad was 4,399 this year, up 1,801 from a year ago.
By country, Canada came first with 1,201 this year, up from 1,134, trailed by the U.S. with 803, the Philippines with 440, Malaysia with 336, China with 242, New Zealand with 221 and Australia with 207.
The U.S. handed over the top post to Canada for the first time last year.
Middle and high school students, however, still most favored the U.S. for their overseas studying.
Of the total, 2,893 South middle schoolers who went abroad this year, 741 chose the U.S., 604 Canada, 374 the Philippines and 287 chose China.
In the case of 1,785 high schoolers, 605 went to the U.S., 278 to Canada, and 181 chose China.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
2
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
3
(URGENT) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as new justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
4
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
5
High-ranking S. Korean envoys visited U.S. over GSOMIA issue: sources
-
1
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Korean economy plagued by weak demand: state-run think tank
-
4
(2nd LD) All 4 Korean crew members on listing vessel off U.S. coast confirmed alive
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
2
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
3
Japanese delegation arrives in N. Korea
-
4
Police to summon K-pop band iKON's ex-leader over drugs allegation
-
5
Congress to mull resolution urging active U.S. role in S. Korea-Japan row: lawmaker