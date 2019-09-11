Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul files complaint with WTO over Tokyo's export curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday over Japan's export curbs, upping the stakes in the unprecedented trade row between the two Asian neighbors.
The move came more than two months after Tokyo started restrictions of exporting three key industrial materials to Seoul, which are essential for the production of chips and displays, potentially dealing a harsh blow to Seoul's backbone technology industry.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Trump fires Bolton, citing strong disagreements
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has fired National Security Adviser John Bolton due to strong disagreements and will name a replacement next week.
The announcement comes after months of rumors that Trump and Bolton clashed on policy, including on how to denuclearize North Korea.
-----------------
Bolton's exit may add flexibility to N.K. talks but could hinder full denuke efforts
SEOUL -- Hawkish U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton's departure may bring flexibility to the upcoming nuclear talks with North Korea but could undercut efforts to achieve the regime's complete denuclearization, analysts said Wednesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced in a surprise tweet Tuesday that he has fired the conservative advisor and that he will name a replacement next week. He cited strong disagreements with many of Bolton's foreign policy suggestions.
-----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher
SEOUL -- North Korea said Wednesday that it tested a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher the previous day, but stopped short of declaring the test as a success, raising speculation that the latest firing might have failed to reach its intended targets.
On Tuesday, South Korea's military said that the North fired two short-range projectiles eastward from its western region, saying both flew about 330 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 50-60 km.
-----------------
Jobless rate falls to 3 pct in August, 452,000 jobs created
SEJONG -- South Korea's jobless rate fell to 3 percent in August from a year earlier, and job additions came to around 452,000, government data showed Wednesday.
The unemployment rate decreased 1 percentage point on-year, and the number of employed people reached 27.3 million in August, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Top nuclear envoy to visit Beijing for talks on N.K. denuclearization
SEOUL -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy is heading to Beijing this week for talks with a Chinese senior official on joint efforts toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will meet Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui in Beijing on Thursday, the ministry said in a release.
-----------------
Moon wishes for 'fair country' in Chuseok message
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in expressed hope Wednesday for a "fair country" in his public message to mark Chuseok, one of the biggest traditional holidays in Korea.
"I hope it can be a country that is fair to all of us," he said on the eve of the four-day Chuseok holiday period. This year's Chuseok, the Korean autumn harvest celebration, falls on Friday.
-----------------
Moon says no to ministry's presidential library plan
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in does not want a library to store documents and materials produced during his presidency to be constructed, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
A day earlier, the National Archive of Korea announced a 17.2 billion-won (US$14.4 million) project to build a separate presidential library for Moon.
