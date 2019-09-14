Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Business administration most popular university major in Korea: report

All Headlines 10:00 September 14, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Business administration appears to be the most popular and common major for South Korean university students, with domestic universities having more than 800 departments of business administration, a report said Saturday.

According to the report by the Korean Educational Development Institute, four-year universities in South Korea had a total of 12,595 departments as of April 1, 2019.

This undated file photo shows students at a Seoul university. (Yonhap)

Of them, business administration accounted for the largest number with 809 departments, followed by 411 departments of physical education and 410 departments of family and social welfare, the report said.

Life sciences came next with 362 departments, compared with computer science and engineering departments (306), English language and literature departments (230), nursing science departments (148) and natural sciences departments (144), the report noted.

Business administration and economics was also the most common major at two-year colleges nationwide, as the major accounted for 479 of 6,230 departments operated by the junior universities, the report said.

