S. Korea to build health education center in El Salvador
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas aid agency is seeking to build a health education institution in El Salvador as part of efforts to help the Central American country provide better medical services to its citizens, officials said Thursday.
The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) plans to spend US$6.5 million from this year through 2023 to construct the institution on an area of 3,010 square meters in the country's capital of San Salvador.
The institution is expected to provide stable and systematic training and education for some 30,000 health care professionals, who will be able to offer enhanced medical services to some 4.6 million citizens, more than 70 percent of the country's total population, the KOICA explained.
The construction plan is in line with an arrangement that the KOICA and the state authorities in El Salvador signed Thursday last week to strengthen cooperation in heath education in the country.
South Korean Ambassador to El Salvador Yang Hyung-il voiced hopes that the institution will contribute to the overall development of the country's medical and health care services.
"I expect the institution to serve as a bridge that will help further deepen cooperative ties between the two countries," he said.
Since 2009, the government in El Salvador has been pushing to improve its heath care services. But it has faced some difficulties in training its health care personnel due in part to budgetary constraints.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
2
Foreign ministry looking into embezzlement suspicions involving official at embassy in Berlin
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
4
Seoul preps for Typhoon Lingling
-
5
(URGENT) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as new justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
1
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
2
Presidential office, prosecution clash over probe into minister nominee's family
-
3
Hyosung chairman gets jail sentence in embezzlement case
-
4
Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
5
Music-themed culture complex to open on Seoul's Nodeul Island
-
1
(4th LD) N. Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher
-
2
S. Korea largely wins WTO dispute with Japan over pneumatic valve duties
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul files complaint with WTO over Tokyo's export curbs
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher
-
5
(News Focus) While Samsung innovates smartphones, Apple upgrades