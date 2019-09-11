Samsung vice chairman visits R&D hub
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited the company's research and development hub in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss strategy on future technologies, the company said.
Lee visited Samsung Research in southern Seoul with senior executives to discuss technology developments in artificial intelligence, next-generation displays, robots and augmented reality, according to Samsung.
"Today's Samsung was an impossible future in the past," Lee was quoted as saying by the company. "We have to open up a new future with new technologies that don't exist today."
It was the Samsung heir's first public appearance since the Supreme Court's ruling on his bribery case on Sept. 26 and his fifth visit to the company's factories and facilities since Japan tightened export regulations on high-tech materials in July.
The top court overturned a lower court ruling that suspended the sentence for the de facto head of Samsung Group on a bribery case involving the former president Park Geun-hye. With the court decision, Lee has to prepare for another trial.
"We should keep doing what we have to do amid rising uncertainties," Lee said. "We have to prepare thoroughly and keep challenging."
Uncertainties surrounding the leadership are another headache for Samsung, which is already grappling with business headwinds at home and abroad.
The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker saw its operating profit in the first half of this year more than halve due to softening chip prices and weak demand for smartphone and displays.
With Japan's removal of South Korea from a list of trusted buyers last month and adoption of stringent export controls on over 1,100 strategic items, Samsung is also preparing various scenarios to minimize fallout from the new export regulations.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
2
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
3
Foreign ministry looking into embezzlement suspicions involving official at embassy in Berlin
-
4
(3rd LD) Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
5
Seoul preps for Typhoon Lingling
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
2
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
Presidential office, prosecution clash over probe into minister nominee's family
-
4
Hyosung chairman gets jail sentence in embezzlement case
-
5
Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
1
(5th LD) N. Korea fires short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
S. Korea largely wins WTO dispute with Japan over pneumatic valve duties
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher
-
4
(LEAD) Three foreign workers dead, another in coma after accident
-
5
SK Siltron to acquire DuPont's wafer business for $450 mln