KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 108,000 0
HITEJINRO 27,050 UP 250
Yuhan 219,000 UP 4,000
SLCORP 22,300 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 139,500 UP 2,500
HyundaiEng&Const 45,150 UP 650
SamsungF&MIns 232,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,450 UP 1,450
Kogas 40,450 UP 800
Hanwha 25,250 UP 250
DB HiTek 15,300 UP 200
CJ 81,400 0
JWPHARMA 27,100 0
DongkukStlMill 6,690 UP 220
DWS 40,150 DN 250
SBC 17,150 UP 500
Hyundai M&F INS 24,900 UP 250
TONGYANG 1,580 UP 15
Daesang 22,100 UP 300
SKNetworks 5,420 UP 20
ORION Holdings 15,850 DN 200
KISWire 22,750 UP 200
LotteFood 436,000 UP 6,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 97,700 UP 3,900
SsangyongCement 6,170 UP 20
Youngone Corp 35,600 UP 700
KAL 23,900 UP 1,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,725 UP 135
LG Corp. 70,300 DN 1,900
Nongshim 244,500 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 12,100 UP 50
L&L 12,850 DN 50
NamyangDairy 491,000 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,900 UP 450
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,000 UP 1,150
Shinsegae 258,000 UP 11,000
LGInt 17,450 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,350 DN 450
Ottogi 566,000 0
Hanchem 79,400 UP 700
