KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyosung 86,500 DN 2,100
LOTTE 35,700 UP 650
AK Holdings 34,450 UP 500
GCH Corp 19,300 UP 50
LotteChilsung 138,500 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 129,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 65,400 UP 2,400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,850 UP 150
SPC SAMLIP 87,400 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 196,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,200 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 4,380 UP 185
DB INSURANCE 51,100 UP 300
SamsungElec 47,150 UP 150
NHIS 12,550 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 9,300 UP 160
CHONGKUNDANG 83,500 UP 400
KCC 229,000 UP 2,000
HankookShellOil 336,500 UP 2,500
BukwangPharm 14,100 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,050 UP 350
INNOCEAN 63,800 UP 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S349000 UP5500
Netmarble 98,300 UP 2,500
DaelimInd 99,100 UP 600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14100 UP150
KiaMtr 44,100 UP 900
SK hynix 82,600 DN 500
Youngpoong 594,000 UP 8,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,500 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 42,250 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 12,450 UP 100
BGF Retail 201,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 45,950 UP 250
ORION 96,500 UP 1,600
HDC-OP 32,500 DN 100
HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,850 DN 1,050
SGBC 40,950 UP 850
Binggrae 58,000 UP 1,000
HDC HOLDINGS 12,750 DN 150
