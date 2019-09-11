KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE SHOPPING 140,000 UP 4,000
S&T MOTIV 55,900 UP 3,000
SKTelecom 238,000 DN 2,000
LIG Nex1 32,950 DN 600
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,200 DN 350
POSCO 236,000 UP 13,500
SsangyongMtr 3,145 UP 60
Doosan Bobcat 36,750 UP 100
Donga Socio Holdings 85,400 DN 100
TaekwangInd 1,116,000 UP 9,000
SK Discovery 22,550 UP 100
LS 47,300 UP 400
GC Corp 109,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 33,800 UP 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 35,250 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 233,500 UP 1,000
KPIC 134,000 UP 5,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,520 UP 130
SKC 44,650 UP 550
GS Retail 40,800 UP 50
IlyangPharm 21,200 UP 550
DaeduckElec 9,780 DN 10
MERITZ SECU 4,965 UP 50
HtlShilla 86,800 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 41,000 UP 900
SamsungElecMech 97,400 0
Hanssem 64,500 UP 2,300
KSOE 122,000 UP 2,000
Hanwha Chem 18,100 UP 50
OCI 72,800 UP 3,800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,650 UP 300
KorZinc 443,500 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,140 UP 40
SYC 51,300 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 45,650 UP 650
IS DONGSEO 31,150 UP 1,050
S-Oil 99,700 UP 2,200
LG Innotek 101,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 243,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 48,950 UP 1,100
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
2
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
3
Foreign ministry looking into embezzlement suspicions involving official at embassy in Berlin
-
4
(3rd LD) Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
5
Seoul preps for Typhoon Lingling
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
2
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
Presidential office, prosecution clash over probe into minister nominee's family
-
4
Hyosung chairman gets jail sentence in embezzlement case
-
5
Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
1
(5th LD) N. Korea fires short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
S. Korea largely wins WTO dispute with Japan over pneumatic valve duties
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher
-
4
(LEAD) Three foreign workers dead, another in coma after accident
-
5
SK Siltron to acquire DuPont's wafer business for $450 mln