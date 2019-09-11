KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KumhoPetrochem 73,200 UP 900
Mobis 247,500 DN 1,500
S-1 98,000 UP 200
UNID 47,050 UP 350
KEPCO 25,550 UP 300
SamsungSecu 35,800 UP 350
HyundaiElev 87,600 UP 2,400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,450 UP 850
Hanon Systems 11,750 UP 250
SK 204,000 0
DAEKYO 6,100 UP 50
GKL 20,450 DN 50
Handsome 30,000 0
WJ COWAY 80,800 DN 100
IBK 13,300 UP 300
KorElecTerm 45,850 DN 100
NamhaeChem 9,220 UP 40
DONGSUH 17,650 UP 100
BGF 6,010 DN 50
SamsungEng 16,450 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 88,800 0
PanOcean 4,850 0
SAMSUNG CARD 34,900 UP 600
CheilWorldwide 24,600 UP 150
KT 27,300 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL193500 UP6000
LG Uplus 13,700 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,300 UP 1,900
KT&G 101,500 DN 500
DHICO 6,310 UP 110
LG Display 14,800 UP 550
Kangwonland 29,600 UP 450
NAVER 153,500 UP 3,000
Kakao 133,000 DN 2,500
NCsoft 544,000 DN 7,000
DSME 30,300 UP 250
DSINFRA 6,340 UP 20
DWEC 4,380 UP 120
Donga ST 83,600 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,850 0
