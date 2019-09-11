KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CheilJedang 234,000 UP 4,000
DongwonF&B 223,000 UP 11,500
KEPCO KPS 32,700 DN 100
LGH&H 1,280,000 UP 13,000
LGCHEM 324,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 18,550 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,850 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 64,500 DN 400
Celltrion 169,000 UP 4,000
Huchems 21,500 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 165,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,300 UP 3,100
KIH 75,100 UP 2,800
LOTTE Himart 32,300 UP 300
GS 49,150 UP 600
CJ CGV 34,950 UP 950
HYUNDAILIVART 14,600 UP 150
FILA KOREA 56,800 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,300 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,610 UP 120
AMOREPACIFIC 142,000 UP 2,500
LF 20,400 UP 200
FOOSUNG 9,260 UP 60
JW HOLDINGS 6,050 UP 110
SK Innovation 168,500 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 23,100 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 43,700 UP 1,200
Hansae 18,800 UP 300
LG HAUSYS 64,000 UP 600
KOLON IND 42,100 UP 100
HanmiPharm 283,500 UP 8,000
BNK Financial Group 7,120 UP 230
emart 115,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY308 00 UP1500
KOLMAR KOREA 44,000 DN 500
CUCKOO 104,500 UP 1,500
COSMAX 73,400 0
MANDO 35,750 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 293,000 UP 9,500
