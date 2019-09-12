After missing turn in rotation, Ryu Hyun-jin falls further behind in Cy Young race

Roberts then announced last weekend that Ryu would skip a turn in his rotation to get a breather in the stretch run. The skipper has insisted Ryu is healthy -- the same claim repeated by the pitcher himself -- but the Dodgers would be wise to monitor Ryu's workload, given his age and injury history. The 32-year-old, who missed all but one start from 2015 to 2016 with shoulder and elbow injuries, has thrown 161 2/3 innings this year. That's the second-highest total of his career, and most since he threw 192 innings in his rookie year in 2013.

