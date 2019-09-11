S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 11, 2019
All Headlines 16:34 September 11, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.202 1.188 +1.4
3-year TB 1.258 1.242 +1.6
10-year TB 1.397 1.370 +2.7
2-year MSB 1.296 1.282 +1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.764 1.748 +1.6
91-day CD 1.540 1.540 0.0
