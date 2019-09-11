Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon wishes for 'fair country' in Chuseok message
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in expressed hope Wednesday for a "fair country" in his public message to mark Chuseok, one of the biggest traditional holidays in Korea.
"I hope it can be a country that is fair to all of us," he said on the eve of the four-day Chuseok holiday period. This year's Chuseok, the Korean autumn harvest celebration, falls on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 6th day ahead of holiday
SEOUL -- Seoul shares closed higher on Wednesday to extend their gains to a sixth consecutive day as investors remained confident about the anticipated stimulus measures from the European Central Bank this week. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 17.12 points, or 0.84 percent, to close at 2,049.20. Trade volume was moderate at 421 million shares worth 5.91 trillion won (US$4.96 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 643 to 182.
-----------------
4 bidders shortlisted in Asiana Airlines deal
SEOUL -- Four South Korean bidders have made the shortlist in an auction to acquire Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's second-biggest full-service carrier, industry sources said Wednesday.
Cosmetics-to-airline conglomerate Aekyung Group, a consortium formed by Hyundai Development Co. and Mirae Asset Daewoo, another consortium led by local activist fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) and a Stone Bridge Capital-led consortium made it onto the shortlist to buy a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines, people familiar with the deal told Yonhap News Agency over the phone.
-----------------
(4th LD) N. Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher
SEOUL -- North Korea said Wednesday that it tested a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher the previous day, but stopped short of declaring the test as a success, raising speculation that the latest firing might have failed to reach its intended targets.
On Tuesday, South Korea's military said that the North fired two short-range projectiles eastward from its western region, saying both flew about 330 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 50-60 km.
-----------------
Workplace bullying reports surge after implementation of anti-bullying law
SEOUL -- Some 1,000 cases of workplace bullying were reported in the month after an anti-bullying law went into effect in mid-July, a civic group focusing on the issue said Wednesday.
According to Workplace Gapjil 119, 1,073 cases were reported to it by bullied workers between July 16, when the act was implemented, and Aug. 14. "Gabjil" refers to abuses committed by people in positions of authority against those less senior.
