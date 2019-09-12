Two dead in fire in apartment building in Gwangju: officials
All Headlines 05:46 September 12, 2019
GWANGJU, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- Two people were killed and several others injured in a fire in an apartment building in the southwestern city of Gwangju early Thursday, authorities said.
The fire broke out around 4:20 a.m. and firefighters are trying to put it out, according to officials.
One man was found dead outside the building and one woman was found dead on the fifth floor, they said.
(END)
