Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 September 12, 2019
SEOUL, Sep. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/20 Sunny 70
Incheon 23/21 Rain 70
Suwon 24/20 Rain 70
Cheongju 25/21 Rain 60
Daejeon 23/21 Rain 70
Chuncheon 24/17 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 24/18 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 24/21 Rain 70
Gwangju 26/22 Cloudy 30
Jeju 26/24 Rain 30
Daegu 24/21 Rain 60
Busan 25/22 Rain 30
(END)
