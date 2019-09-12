Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 September 12, 2019

SEOUL, Sep. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/20 Sunny 70

Incheon 23/21 Rain 70

Suwon 24/20 Rain 70

Cheongju 25/21 Rain 60

Daejeon 23/21 Rain 70

Chuncheon 24/17 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 24/18 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 24/21 Rain 70

Gwangju 26/22 Cloudy 30

Jeju 26/24 Rain 30

Daegu 24/21 Rain 60

Busan 25/22 Rain 30
