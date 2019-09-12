Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's defense chief calls for vigilance

All Headlines 18:33 September 12, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense minister called Thursday for vigilance and intense drills to keep peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Jeong Kyeong-doo also gave soldiers pep talks at a western frontline military unit, a day before the Chuseok holiday, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving.

Tensions persist on the Korean Peninsula over the North's launches of missiles and other projectiles in recent months.

This photo provided by the Defense Ministry shows South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo giving soldiers a pep talk at a western frontline military unit on Sept. 12, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

