Gov't to examine shorter workweek at smaller firms
SEJONG, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- The government will again look into its plan for how to deal with a looming shorter workweek at smaller firms, the finance minister said Thursday.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, made the comments in a Facebook post after meeting with officials of a small cosmetics company in Incheon, a port city just west of Seoul.
Last year, the 52-hour workweek went into effect for companies with more than 300 employees. Firms with 50 to 299 workers, and those with five to 49 workers, will be subject to the new rule starting Jan. 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, respectively.
The move came as many young South Koreans seek to strike a balance between work and life, and it is in line with President Moon Jae-in's key election pledges to enhance the quality of life for workers and help create jobs.
Still, critics say that the shorter workweek could undermine corporate competitiveness, including in the research and development sector. Some workers also complain that the reduced working hours led to a reduction in their earnings.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Foreign ministry looking into embezzlement suspicions involving official at embassy in Berlin
-
2
(3rd LD) Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as new justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
4
(3rd LD) In Laos, Moon unveils vision for Korea's cooperation with Mekong region
-
5
Hyosung chairman gets jail sentence in embezzlement case
-
1
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
2
Presidential office, prosecution clash over probe into minister nominee's family
-
3
Hyosung chairman gets jail sentence in embezzlement case
-
4
Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
5
Music-themed culture complex to open on Seoul's Nodeul Island
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
2
(4th LD) N. Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher
-
3
(News Focus) While Samsung innovates smartphones, Apple upgrades
-
4
S. Korea largely wins WTO dispute with Japan over pneumatic valve duties
-
5
Traffic heavy on expressways on first day of Chuseok holiday