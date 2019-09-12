Japan says 1965 deal settled reparation issues over forced labor
TOKYO, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday that reparation issues over wartime forced labor of Koreans were settled under a 1965 accord that normalized bilateral relations.
Suga reiterated Japan's position in a news conference, noting Japan provided South Korea with funds 1.6-times the value of the South Korean government's budget at the time.
Japan's claim runs counter to its previous acknowledgement that individual claims to damages for wartime forced labor were not fully addressed by the 1965 accord.
In 1991, Shunji Yanai, then director of the treaty bureau at Japan's foreign ministry, told a parliamentary session that the normalization treaty did not end individual rights to damages.
Last year, the South Korean Supreme Court ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
South Korea says the court rulings should be respected as it recognized the individual rights to claim damages.
Last month, former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama said at a forum in Seoul that the Japanese government should go back to its judgment that as for the issue of laborers, the individual rights to claim damages were not completely and finally resolved in the 1965 treaty.
Hatoyama served as prime minister in 2009-2010.
