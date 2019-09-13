U.S. welcomes N. Korea's willingness to resume talks
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- The United States welcomes North Korea's offer to resume denuclearization negotiations later this month, the State Department said Thursday, adding that it has no meetings to announce.
North Korea said Monday that it is willing to meet with the U.S. in late September but expects Washington to come up with a new proposal acceptable to Pyongyang.
State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the U.S. goal will remain the final and fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.
"We have no meetings to announce as it relates to that," Ortagus said at a press briefing. "That statement is something that we welcome. In the meantime, again, if you look at this holistically, our goal for North Korea to be denuclearized, final and fully and verified ... is still our goal as it relates to North Korea. So it was an encouraging sign that they would like to return to negotiations and that's something we welcome."
Denuclearization negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea have stalled since February's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal.
The U.S. has demanded the North's complete denuclearization, while the North has demanded sanctions relief and security guarantees.
Ortagus said North Korea's recent tests of short-range ballistic missiles and other projectiles were "provocations" and not helpful.
She deferred a question on whether the U.S. would come up with new proposals to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, who spearhead the talks.
"I would just reiterate that our goal has not changed and will not change for North Korea, and that is a denuclearized North Korea," she said. "We're committed to those negotiations, but no matter what negotiations and talks we have, the goal still will remain the same."
Asked if this week's departure of John Bolton as national security adviser will have any bearing on the talks, Ortagus suggested that Trump would call the shots.
"I think the American people can remain confident that Secretary Pompeo and Steve Biegun will continue to execute the president's desires and negotiations on North Korea," she said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
